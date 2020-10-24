Mr. Travis Todd

A graveside service for Travis Todd, 34, of Lanett, will be at 2 p.m. (EST), on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Old Swint Hammock Cemetery, County Road 263, Fredonia, AL 36863. The Reverend Michael Striggers will officiate.

Mr. Todd, who passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Fredonia, was born Jan. 7, 1986, in Chambers County.

Public viewing for Mr. Todd was on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (EST).

Survivors include wife, Alyssa L. Todd, of Roanoke; one son, Zander O. Todd, of Roanoke; mother, Vanessa Todd, of Lanett; step-fathers, Paul Warren and Willie James Rivers, both of Lanett; one brother, Anthony (Michelle) Todd, of Pittsburg; two sisters, Carolyn Turner and Donna Greer; six aunts, Barbara (Richard) Chatmon, of West Point, Mary Todd, of Cusseta, Christeen Dublin, Corene Martin, Earnestine Foreman and Elizabeth Foreman, all of Opelika; three uncles, Greg Todd, Clarence Todd, both Cusseta and Jessie Foreman, of Opelika; two great-aunts, Lyria Finley, of LaFayette and Patricia Johnson, of Atlanta.

