Mrs. Earnestine T. Bailey

Earnestine T. Bailey, affectionately called “Tine” or “Mother Bailey,” was born Nov. 10, 1935, to the late Eugene Trammell Sr. and the late Mary Lee Welch Trammell in Chambers County. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

Earnestine received Christ as her Lord and Savior early in life. She was faithful in the Ministry of Christ. She continued to work alongside her husband in the Ministry at House of Prayer Ministries (with Pastor Arvell McClendon), Carrollton, Georgia, at Faith Mission Ministries (with Pastor Melvin Cartwright), West Point, and TLC Ministries (with Pastor Connie T. Hall), West Point. Earnestine graduate from Lanier High School (Class of 54).

Earnestine joined in holy matrimony with Charlie Lee Bailey on June 29, 1955, (they celebrated their 65th Anniversary in June of 2020) and this union was blessed with five children whom she adored and was extremely devoted to as a mother. Earnestine will be mostly remembered by her family as a wonderful wife, awesome mother, great grandmother, wise counselor, loving kindness and for her spirt of uplifting / helping others throughout her life (esteeming others above herself). Earnestine dedicated most of her life to working with children while teaching at the Essie Lee Floyd Day Care Center. She lived a life that impacted the lives of numerous people of all ages.

Earnestine was preceded in death by her son, Master Sgt. Ervin Bailey; seven brothers and three sisters.

Earnestine leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Charlie L. Bailey; oldest daughter, Marilyn Fears, of Lanett; oldest son, Charles Anthony (Barbara) Bailey, of Lanett; youngest daughter, Deborah Bailey Fears, of LaGrange; youngest son, Carleton Bailey (Jenice), of Carrollton, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Mannie Bailey, of Montgomery; sisters, Jacquelyne Trammell, of Hartford, Connecticut, Pastor Connie T. Hall (Jimmy) of West Point, Nevelyn Pittman, of Lanett; brother, Wendell Trammell (Joy), of Aiken South Carolina; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Bailey will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET in the Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Connie Hall as the eulogist and Jeffery Jackson assisting.

M.W. Lee is entrusted with the arrangements.