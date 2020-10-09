No. 2 Rebels upset on road

It’s been 21 games and about five years since the Chambers Academy Rebels lost a region game and a road game. On Thursday, the Edgewood Wildcats snapped both winning streaks, as they defeated the Rebels 40-36.

“We didn’t play well,” head coach Jason Allen said. “I thought we deserved to lose the game. We made some very uncharacteristic mistakes. We didn’t carry out our assignments. We did everything that can cost you a football game and it did.”

The game came down to the end.

With a little more than nine minutes left in the game, Jordan Benbrook sprinted down the right side of the field 21 yards for a touchdown, giving the Rebels a three-point lead.

The Wildcats drove into the Rebels territory on the ensuing drive but were forced to punt. The punt landed deep in the Chambers territory, setting up a potential game-ending drive with four minutes left.

The Rebels burned very little time off the clock, as they fumbled the ball on a quarterback run up the middle, giving Edgewood plenty of time to drive a short distance.

Edgewood made the Rebels pay for the turnover, as it scored the game-winning touchdown as Mitchell Boyd caught a short three-yard touchdown.

“We played very poorly defensively,” Allen said. “We didn’t tackle well and had some untimely turnovers. You have to tip your hat to Edgewood. They played better than us, and they deserved to win the game.”

A penalty brought back a solid kickoff return, so the Rebels started their final drive with a little more than a minute left to play about their own 20-yard line.

They made it to about the 50-yard line but took 1:10 to do so. A final heave fell incomplete in the end zone.