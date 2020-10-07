Lanett’s fountain turned pink last week in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, officially kicking off a time where you’ll likely see a lot of pink shirts, ribbons and other symbols for those that are fighting this unforgiving disease.

According to BreastCancer.org, about 1 in 8 U.S. women will experience invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.

In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer were expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 48,530 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. More than 42,000 women were also expected to die of breast cancer in 2020.

We probably all know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer. Sadly, breast cancer has a highest death rate among U.S. women than any other form of cancer.

It’s rarer, but men can also be diagnosed with breast cancer, so this does impact people of all races and genders. However, it does proportionately impact women.

It’s recommended that females regularly perform self-checks, feeling for lumps to make sure nothing has changed. Self-screening is a good way to stop on top of any noticeable differences, but it’s important to note that not every woman who has breast cancer experiences symptoms. Regular mammograms are the best way to be screened.

If this is a movement you’re passionate about — and we know many are — we recommend getting involved with local organizations, such as Team W.H.I.P., which raises awareness for breast cancer through various events.

But even if you can’t go that far, find other ways to give back this month. Whether that means scheduling a mammogram for yourself or convincing someone else to get one, do it.

The disease is much more treatable if caught early, so do your part to raise awareness throughout October.