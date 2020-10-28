Rebels, Panthers stay still in rankings

While there was some shakeup to some of the rankings, Chambers Academy and Lanett stayed put in the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.

The Panthers remained the No. 2 team in 2A. This year, they dominated teams in 2A, outscoring their opponents 301-37. Twenty of those 37 points were scored by then-No. 1 Randolph County.

Lanett finished its regular season with a dominant win against Horseshoe Bend, which sealed its undefeated region record. The Panthers will host in the first round of the playoffs, which start on Nov. 6.

The Rebels once again dominated on Friday night, finishing their region schedule with a 50-6 win against Banks Academy.

With the win and Springwood’s loss, the Rebels were able to claim the region with a 3-1 record.

Chambers will travel to Crenshaw on Friday to end its regular season.

Below is the full ASWA rankings:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Thompson (23);10-0;276

2. Hoover;9-1;191

3. Hewitt-Trussville;8-2;184

4. Theodore;8-1;160

5. Daphne;8-1;120

6. Auburn;8-1;119

7. Central-Phenix City;6-3;100

8. Austin;8-1;86

9. Fairhope;7-2;40

10. James Clemens;8-2;23

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-2) 7, Prattville (6-3) 5.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Oxford (23);8-1;276

2. Mountain Brook;7-1;200

3. Pinson Valley;7-2;188

4. Opelika;7-2;153

5. Saraland;8-2;121

6. Spanish Fort;7-2;114

7. Clay-Chalkville;8-1;107

8. Pelham;7-1;71

9. Athens;7-2;35

10. McGill-Toolen;6-2;28

Others receiving votes: Eufaula (8-2) 10, Briarwood (7-2) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-1) 4.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Ramsay (14);8-0;249

2. St. Paul’s (8);9-0;224

3. Pleasant Grove;7-2;168

4. Central-Clay Co.;8-1;162

5. Guntersville;8-0;142

6. Alexandria (1);9-0;128

7. Pike Road;9-0;91

8. Faith-Mobile;8-1;72

9. Demopolis;9-0;45

10. Fairview;8-1;21

Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-3) 5, Russellville (8-1) 3, Leeds (8-2) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. American Chr. (22);9-0;273

2. Madison Aca. (1);8-0;207

3. Gordo;8-1;178

4. Handley;7-0;145

5. Etowah;6-2;116

6. Mobile Chr.;7-1;113

7. Jacksonville;6-3;90

8. Madison Co.;8-2;60

9. Bibb Co.;8-2;48

10. Good Hope;9-1;44

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (8-1) 16, Alabama Chr. (8-1) 13, Williamson (7-3) 7, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Fyffe (23);9-0;276

2. Ohatchee;8-1;192

3. Piedmont;8-1;183

4. Walter Wellborn;8-1;144

5. Montgomery Aca.;9-0;134

6. Flomaton;7-2;127

7. T.R. Miller;7-2;99

8. Thomasville;8-1;69

9. Catholic-Montgomery;8-2;53

10. East Lawrence;8-1;17

Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 10, Slocomb (8-1) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Plainview (8-1) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (21);8-1;270

2. Lanett (2);8-2;210

3. Leroy;8-1;187

4. Spring Garden;8-1;141

5. Red Bay;7-1;133

6. North Sand Mountain;8-1;96

7. B.B. Comer;8-1;61

8. G.W. Long;7-1;52

9. Abbeville;8-1;50

10. Clarke Co.;7-2;49

Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (7-2) 34, Falkville (8-1) 19, Isabella (8-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (8-1) 4, Colbert Co. (7-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Brantley (22);9-0;273

2. Linden (1);8-0;210

3. Maplesville;8-1;183

4. Sweet Water;6-2;157

5. Notasulga;7-1;134

6. Decatur Heritage;8-2;114

7. Valley Head;8-1;87

8. Pickens Co.;7-2;63

9. Berry;8-1;58

10. Winterboro;8-1;22

Others receiving votes: McKenzie (7-2) 5, Florala (7-2) 3, Hubbertville (7-2) 1, Ragland (7-2) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Glenwood (23);8-0;276

2. Bessemer Aca.;7-1;206

3. Escambia Aca.;7-1;184

4. Jackson Aca.;10-0;156

5. Patrician;7-1;130

6. Chambers Aca.;8-1;122

7. Crenshaw Chr.;7-2;84

8. Morgan Aca.;7-2;59

9. Pike Liberal Arts;6-2;56

10. Abbeville Chr.;7-2;16

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (6-3) 9, Macon-East (7-3) 8, Monroe Aca. (6-3) 2, Pickens Aca. (5-4) 2, Sparta (5-3) 1.