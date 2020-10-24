Springwood falls to Macon East, remains No. 4 seed for playoffs

The Springwood Wildcats had a chance to move up in the region and claim the No. 3 spot heading into the playoffs when they got to Macon-East on Friday, but they weren’t able to claim the win, falling 56-12.

The Wildcats’ deficit started in the first half when they fell behind by five touchdowns heading into the halftime break.

They had mustered just 93 yards of offense in the half. Forty-six of the team’s offense came through the air as Cooper Champion was able to find OJ Tolbert for a 17-yard and Kannon Key for a 29-yard catch.

Tolbert had 42 of the team’s 47 rushing yards in the first half.

The Wildcats were unable to score until the fourth quarter.

Key was able to score on a kickoff return, scampering 90 yards into the end zone, and the Wildcats were also able to recover a fumble for a touchdown.

With the loss, Springwood falls to 1-3 in the region but has the fourth seed locked up and has made the playoffs.

The Wildcats are at home against Lakeside on Thursday.