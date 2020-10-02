Suicide reported on Kia Motors Manufacturing of Georgia Wednesday

The West Point Police Department responded to an apparent suicide on the property of Kia Motors Manufacturing of Georgia at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the West Point Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check of a contract employee in the south parking lot of KMMG.

Upon arrival, a 25-year-old man was discovered with a single gunshot wound to the head and was declared deceased at the scene by Troup County Coroner Jeff Cook.

WPPD said the subsequent investigation and autopsy reports revealed that the wound was self-inflicted and no foul play is suspected. The family has been notified and all property was returned with exception of the weapon.

The West Point Police Department has closed the case.

“KMMG regrets to acknowledge the passing of a contractor team member on Wednesday, Sept 30,” a statement from KMMG read. “We offer our condolences to the family during this difficult time. We refer you to the West Point Police Department, which is investigating this situation, for any further inquiries or statements. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we do not expect to release any further information.”

The 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255.