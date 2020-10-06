Teams ready for football postseason

With only four weeks until the end of the high school football season, teams are gearing up for a final push before the end of the regular season. After Fridays’ games, four teams in Chambers County are in the hunt for the playoffs, while the other two schools are trying to play spoiler or use their few games to build for the future.

BEULAH

The Bobcats had a tough start to their season, as they were forced to miss their first three games of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test. Their season didn’t get any easier, as they played the top two teams in their region, Trinity and Catholic Montgomery.

Through their first six games, the Bobcats are 0-6 and 0-4 in their region, which means they are eliminated from playoff contention.

CHAMBERS ACADEMY

The Rebels have been one of the top teams in the Alabama Independent School Association. They have dominated every game they have played this year, leading to a 6-0 record.

In those six games, they have faced only one region team, defeating Springwood handily.

As of now, the Rebels are tied for the lead of Class AA Region 1 with Macon East. The Rebels face the other three region opponents in their next three games.

LAFAYETTE

The Bulldogs got off to a tough start, losing their first four games of the season. Three of those four games were against the three best teams in their region, losing to undefeated Lanett and Randolph County and one-loss B.B. Comer.

The Bulldogs defeated Ranburne for their first win of the season on Friday, which puts them at 1-3 in the region. The final three region teams they will face have a combined 3-9 record, which is favorable for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are on the outside looking in heading into week eight, but they are still in the hunt for that final playoff spot coming out of Region 4.

LANETT

Panthers fans haven’t seen their team lose two regular-season games since 2016, but the Panthers are still riding a 23-game winning streak against region opponents.

With three games left in their season, the Panthers are 4-0 in the region and have a win against B.B. Comer (who is third in the region with a 3-1 record) already this season. A win in one of the Panthers’ final three games seals their spot in the playoffs.

The Panthers game against Randolph County on Oct. 16 should determine the winner of the region.

SPRINGWOOD

Coming out of a bye, the Wildcats are 2-4 on the season, but they are in a good spot to make the playoffs.

In their region, the Wildcats are 1-1 on the season and are a game ahead of Banks Academy, who the Wildcats defeated earlier this season. With four of the five teams in the region making the playoffs, Springwood all but seals a playoff spot with a win against either Macon East or Edgewood.

Banks has to play Macon East and Chambers Academy in its final two region games.

VALLEY

The Rams opened their season with a lot of promise, winning four of their first five games of the season, including a pair of region games. Unfortunately for the Rams, they will have to miss the next two games of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Rams, who are 2-2 in the region, will forfeit those two missed games, dropping their record to 2-4.

They will finish their season against Robert E Lee, but the two forfeits drop the Rams out of playoff contention.