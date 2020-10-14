West Point approves amended ordinance

The West Point City Council unanimously approved to amend the current disorderly house ordinance during its Monday evening business meeting.

The changes to the ordinance will now hold property owners and landlords accountable for disorderly house complaints. During the Oct. 8 work session, West Point Police Chief Donald Britt outlined the process WPPD would follow in order to hold property owners accountable. “Once we write the tenant a citation for disorderly house, we send the owner/landlord a certified letter telling them what is going on at the house and that the tenant was given a disorderly house citation. On the next time, we have to go back and the tenant gets a disorderly house citation the second time, that’s when the landlord would get a citation,” Britt said.

In another unanimous vote, the council also paved the way for a personal care facility to be opened at 1009 3rd Ave in the central business district of West Point. The personal care facility, operated under D&M Personal Care Center, LLC will begin renovations of the current property. The care center will house six residents, two staff members will be regulated by the State of Georgia and reviewed by the Georgia Department of Community Health in the Healthcare Facilities Division (HFRD).

Chrystal York, Senior Project Manager said this approval allows D&M to proceed with not only the renovations but also the necessary state application processes.

The council also appointed Debra Robertson to the Historic Preservation Commission.

Mayor Steve Trammel began the meeting by clearing up some confusion regarding early voting. “Early voting in a general election is the responsibility of the county government, not the city,” Trammel continued. “I have discussed this with city staff and instructed them to contact Harris and Troup counties to request early voting in person for the city of West Point polling places for both counties as soon as possible.”

The council will meet again on Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m.