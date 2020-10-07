West Point Police Department to host National Faith & Blue Saturday

The West Point Police Department and area churches will host a Faith and Blue event on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m on the football fields located at 1102 Avenue D. in West Point. In the event of rain, which is highly likely this weekend, the event will be brought indoors at West Point Presbyterian Church, located at 1002 5th Avenue in West Point.

Several churches throughout the West Point area will participate in this event, including West Point Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist in West Point as well as Goodsell United Methodist in Lanett, and more churches expected to join.

National Faith & Blue (NFBW) is a new initiative that combines National Night Out and Coffee with a Cop.

“It is an opportunity for the faith community and the community as a whole to get together to talk and fellowship together and continue to build the community relationship,” said West Point Police Chief Donald Britt.

The year 2020 has been tumultuous for law enforcement, with relationships between communities and law enforcement splintered in some parts of the country. NFBW offers an opportunity to bridge those gaps.

“You have to continue to work on relationships with the community from the small kids to the elderly,” Britt said.

Britt also said it is important for law enforcement to start reaching children at a young age in hopes that as they reach adulthood they will have a more positive view of law enforcement.

According to the Faith and Blue Organizations website, National Faith & Blue Weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Law enforcement entities and faith-based groups are key pillars of a local community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive.

West Point is one of many cities across the country that will be taking part in this initiative that begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

The LaGrange Police Department will also host an NFBW event, along with Troup County Sheriff’s Department and Georgia State Patrol, on Sunday at Sweetland Amphitheater starting at 4 p.m.