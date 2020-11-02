Driver found unconscious after speeding away from Lanett Police

On Nov. 1, 2020, at approximately 1:15 AM, Officer Blake Brown with the Lanett Police Department attempted to stop a yellow Ford Escape for speeding. The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of Magnolia Rd. and S. 22nd St. As Brown exited his patrol car, it began to drive off and Brown returned to his patrol car as the vehicle sped off.

The Escape drove around the block and came back onto Magnolia Rd where it proceeded to head west at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Magnolia Rd. and 22nd St. SW the driver attempted to turn left onto 22nd St. SW. As the vehicle made the left turn it ran off the road striking a light pole. The vehicle then rolled off of the roadway and along the roadside before rolling back up onto the road and coming to a complete stop approximately 50 yards from the intersection of Magnolia Rd. and 22nd St. SW.

Brown approached the vehicle and secured the passenger. Lt CJ Looser of the Lanett Police Department then arrived on the scene. Lt Looser located the driver of the Escape in the ditch approximately 25 yards from the wrecked vehicle. The driver, later identified as Charlie Ralph Barnes 41 years old of Lanett, was unconscious and unresponsive. Looser immediately began chest compressions on Mr. Barnes. Lanett EMS arrived on the scene a short time later and took over the treatment of Mr. Barnes. The passenger was transported to the hospital. Mr. Barnes was later transported by helicopter to Piedmont for further care. ALEA State Troopers’ office was contacted to investigate the accident.