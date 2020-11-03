Election Results from Chambers County

UPDATES – Central Time

7:00 p.m. – We received results from Lanett, Lakeview and Huguley.

8:39 p.m. – Probate Judge Paul Story is expected to return shortly with more precincts reporting. Continue to refresh this page for updates. You can also follow statewide results here.

8:50 p.m. – Probate Judge Paul Story has updated results from 16 of 18 precincts.

9:38 p.m. – There are over one thousand absentee ballots left to be counted. It will be several hours until we have those totals. You can also follow statewide results here.

11:35 p.m. – All precincts are in with the exception of provisional ballots that will not be counted until Tuesday.