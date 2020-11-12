Fairfax Elementary School transitions to virtual learning for two weeks

Starting on Friday, Fairfax Elementary School will transition to virtual learning only for a period of two weeks, the elementary school announced Wednesday night.

“This temporary shutdown is not related to a large number of positive COVID-19 cases,” Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said in a press release. “It has become necessary due to the widespread exposure of adults to the virus, resulting in mandatory quarantine periods that have taken educators out of the classroom.”

The current plan is for students to return to traditional classroom learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

The CCSD announced last Friday that there were seven staff members in quarantine and three positive tests in the entire district.

While the school is closed for traditional learning, students must log in online each day to be counted as present for that day. School buses will be parked in various locations around the county during each day so that students who need it can access free wi-fi.

Locations include Grace Baptist Church, Fairview Baptist Church, River View School, Rehobeth Baptist Church, and Hopewell Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., and again from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

To-go breakfasts and lunches will be distributed to students through a drive-thru pickup at the school carport between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. EST Monday through Friday.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this temporary transition,” Hodge said. “However, we are following our COVID-19 response plan that has been in place since the beginning of the school year, and we will continue taking the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our students and employees. I want to thank everyone for their patience during this time.”