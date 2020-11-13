Mr. Cornelius Flournory

Cornelius Flournory, the son of the late Luther Clyde and Jennie Mae Walthall Flournory, was born Feb. 25, 1957, in Valley. He departed this life into eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Cornelius, affectionately known as “Boo Boo”, attended Valley High School, where he was a member of the 1975 graduating class.

Cornelius was a former employee of Lanett Mill with many years of service. Later in life he joined force with Jenkins Plumbing and Electric. He later started his own business meeting the needs of his clients with their plumbing and electrical needs. All that knew him knew that this was his passion until failing health.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Charles Wilson and his grandmother, Lovie Lee Wilson Stone.

Cornelius leaves to cherish his fond memories: eight siblings, Willie (Angela) Wilson, Barbara Barber both of Atlanta, Georgia, Jasper Wilson, Mattie Gibson, Sharliss Flournory, Luevonia Flournory, Sandra Brooks and Abodella Flournory all of Lanett; two aunts, Nettie Dawson and Gussie Wilson, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends; special friends, Henry Lee Goss and many more.

Graveside Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST in the Pinehill Cemetery with the Bishop Bertha Hodge, Eulogist and Rev. Dr. Lamar D. Johnson, Assisting.

Public viewing will be on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

