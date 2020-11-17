expand
Ad Spot

November 18, 2020

Mr. James Anthony Pool

By Staff Reports

Published 6:59 am Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Mr. James Anthony Pool, 64, of Camp Hill died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020,  at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham.  A private memorial service will be held by family members at a date to be determined.

Mr. Pool is survived by his two sisters: Jeanette Mathews, Mentor, Ohio and Joyce M. Gore, Woodbridge, Virginia and a host of other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Joe Biden and the 25th Amendment

Annual Thanksgiving dinner looking for donations

Chambers Academy girls ready for season opener

LaFayette girls have unfinished business heading into season

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2020, Valley Times-News