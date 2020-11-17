Mr. James Anthony Pool, 64, of Camp Hill died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham. A private memorial service will be held by family members at a date to be determined.

Mr. Pool is survived by his two sisters: Jeanette Mathews, Mentor, Ohio and Joyce M. Gore, Woodbridge, Virginia and a host of other relatives and friends.

