November 14, 2020

Mr. James (Mike) Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 4:26 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Mr. James (Mike) Johnson, 70, of LaFayette, died Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Mike was born in LaFayette Sept. 10, 1950, to the late James Otis Johnson and the late Ruth Clolinger Johnson. He served in the National Guard and worked as a welder for the Brown & Root and also for Yellow Dirt Companies.

Graveside services were held Friday Nov. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Campbell officiating.

He is survived by three children, Rhonda, Jennifer and Chris Johnson; two sisters, Lynda (Doug) Foster, of Penton and Alice Townley, of LaFayette.

