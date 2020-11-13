expand
November 14, 2020

Mrs. Annie Lou Kyles

Published 4:27 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Mrs. Annie Lou Kyles, 69 of LaFayette passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at LaFayette Nursing Home in LaFayette.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, 1 p.m. CST at Rehope Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette. Pastor Harvey L. Jones officiating

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Charles (Ellen) Daniel, of Opelika, Artis (Kenya) Kyles, of Roanoke, Tracy (Cheryl) Kyles, of Opelika and Resheika (Jerquavian) Holloway, of Fayetteville, Georgia; a grandson, that she raised as her own, Antavious (Lakethia) Jackson, of LaFayette; her siblings, John Junior (Diane) Daniel, of Roanoke, Jack Mack (Zola) Daniel, Jessie Lewis (Marain) Daniel, and Danny Jo (Priscilla) Daniel, all of LaFayette, Calvin Lewis Daniel, of Newnan, Georgia, Bobby Carr, of LaFayette, Margaret Ruth Daniel, of Penton, Juliet (Rev. Charles) Pulliam, of Camp Hill, Mattie Hughley, Hilda (Gary) Blunt, and Mary (Walter) Zachery, all of LaFayette and Stephanie (David) McCoy, of Valley; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements

