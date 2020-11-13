Mrs. Barbara Lankford St. John, 66, of LaFayette, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her residence.

Barbara was born May 18, 1954, in Columbus, Georgia. She was a member of the Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in LaFayette and retired from the Lee County Health Department after 20 years of service as a nurse’s aide. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she spoiled her family.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Lanett at noon EST, 11 a.m. CT with the Rev. Michael Atkins officiating.

She is survived by her daughter, Mandy Lynn Lashley, of LaFayette; grandson, Kevin Lee (Julieann) Lashley, of LaFayette; great-grandchild, Serena Leigh Lashley, of LaFayette; two sisters, Claire (Richard) McMahon, of Phenix City and Becky Weatherly, of Phenix City.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.