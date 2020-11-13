Mrs. Charlene Woodard “Cookie” Lisle, age 76, of Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 23, 1944, in Langdale to the late Herman Ocie Woodard and Doris Butler Woodard.

Mrs. Lisle is survived by her husband, Clifford C. Lisle; her daughter, Allison Billingsley, of Valley; her granddaughter, Sierra Billingsley, of Valley; her step-daughter, Kimberly (Joe) Bialoncik, of Columbus, Georgia; her step-grandchildren, Grant Morrow, Stephanie Bialoncik, and Joey Bialoncik, all of Columbus, Georgia; her sisters, Barbara Duckett, of Lake City, Florida and Elaine (Bryant) Duncan, of the Flea Hop, community; her best friend, Mildred Blaylock, of Greenville, Georgia.

Mrs. Lisle was of the Baptist faith. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an animal lover who enjoyed cooking, sewing, and fishing. She loved to correspond with pen pals, some as far away as Australia.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. EST at the graveside in Johnson Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Charles Billingsley will officiate. Due to social gathering restrictions, visitation will be private.

Please visit Mrs. Lisle’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Lisle, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.