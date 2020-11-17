Thank a teacher this week

The Alabama State Department of Education announced that educators throughout the state of Alabama will be honored Nov 16 through Nov 22 in what they have dubbed ‘Thank Alabama Teachers’ Week.’

“The challenges presented to teachers this year are unprecedented, and we want them to know how much they are appreciated and how much we see them and Alabama all they are doing,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama state superintendent of education. “From ensuring classrooms are safe for in-person learning to wrangling the new realities of online teaching, these exemplary Alabamians are to be commended and recognized.”

“Alabama teachers have been thrust into a reality that none of us could have predicted, however they’ve done so with determination, strength and perseverance,” said Gov. Ivey, who is a former teacher. “The mounted stresses of today’s classroom along with the new world in which we find ourselves are a heavy brunt to bear, yet we see the resilience and tenacity of our educators across the state daily. Their sacrifices are unlimited and their selflessness immeasurable, and for that, we proudly honor them.”

As part of Thank Alabama Teachers week, businesses, individuals and influencers are encouraged to show gratitude by offering teacher discounts, posting thanks via organizational and personal social media accounts using #ThankALTeachers, writing favorite teachers a thank you letter, gifting teachers a small sign of appreciation, or donating essential items to local schools. Additionally, Thank Alabama Teachers’ messages will be visible via multiple forms of advertising and through a dedicated initiative landing page: https://weteachalabama.com.

Over the past several weeks, we have been gathering essays from seniors highlighting a teacher that impacted their lives throughout their academic career.

We have also collected drawings from fourth and fifth-grade students that show their appreciation of their teachers.

This special section will publish in our Wednesday, Nov. 25 edition.

We appreciate everything our local educators continue to do to ensure our children receive a quality education.

As if we didn’t already know what a challenge it is being an educator, this year has shined a spotlight on the profession.

Nothing about this school year has been normal, and we applaud everyone who works in the education field for their continued efforts.

We appreciate each one of you.