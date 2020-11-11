Tuesday marks three years since Carol Evans went missing

Tuesday marked the three-year anniversary of the disappearance of Carol Evans, a 75-year-old woman who went missing in 2017.

Evans went missing around 2 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2017, while her husband was outside cutting grass. It’s believed that Evans left her home on Lower Lovelace Road, walking in an unknown direction of travel.

Previous reporting said Evans suffered from Alzheimer’s.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office searched for about 10 days, utilizing numerous methods for trying to locate her. However, on Nov. 20, 2017, TCSO announced it had exhausted all resources in the search, and three years later Evans’ disappearance remains an open case.

“Our investigators and deputies spent countless days and hours utilizing aviation assets, such as drones and helicopters, K-9 searches, searches on foot and horseback, and we continued that search for many, many days. Unfortunately, today, this case remains an open and active investigation,” said TCSO Public Information Officer Sgt. Stewart Smith.

TCSO is still hoping that anyone who knows anything about Evans’ disappearance will come forward. Smith said after a few leads initially, there has been no movement in the case in a while.

“We are still asking the public if they know any information about Mrs. Carol Evans to please call our office at (706) 883-1616 or Troup County Crimestoppers at (706) 812-1000,” Smith said.