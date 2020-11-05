Valley to host Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday

The annual Veterans Day holiday will be taking place this year on Wednesday, Nov. 11. It was originally known as Armistice Day and honored the U.S. soldiers who had fought in World War I. WWI ended with an armistice that went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in the eleventh month of 1918. Since that time, ceremonies have been held in the U.S. at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 of each year. The holiday has been expanded over the years to honor U.S. veterans of all wars, not just World War I. It was renamed Veterans Day for this reason.

Locally, there will be a ceremony at 11 a.m. next Wednesday at Veterans Park in Valley. It will be hosted by American Legion Post 67.

Post Commander Lanny Bledsoe told The Valley Times-News that anyone should feel free to attend but asks that they bring a lawn chair to sit in and be careful to be at least six feet away from anyone else. Attendees may wear masks if they so choose.

Valley Parks and Recreation will have some tents set up with chairs underneath. This is being done to have comfortable seating for older veterans who will be in attendance.

“It won’t be a long program,” Bledsoe said, “but we do want to honor all veterans on Veterans Day. Since we will be outside, it should be safer than an indoor event.”

Bledsoe will be speaking at the program along with Valley Mayor Leonard Riley.

For many years now, Post 67 has hosted a Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 and a Memorial Day program in May.

While one continuing tradition will be taking place to mark Veterans Day, another one has been canceled. For a number of years now, the Lanett Church of the Nazarene has hosted a Veterans Day program on the Sunday morning closest to Nov. 11. That would have been this coming Sunday, Nov. 7. Due to it normally taking place inside the church before a big crowd, it won’t be taking place this year.

“We didn’t think it would be safe to do it this year with COVID being out there,” event organizer Gerald Brumbeloe said. “We do plan on having it next year. Hopefully, we will be past this virus by then.”