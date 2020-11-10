Who’s holding the universe together?

By: Kerry Knight – Lanett Church of Christ

Thus says the Lord, who gives the sun for a light by day, and

the ordinances of the moon and the stars for a light by night, who disturbs the sea, and its waves roar (the Lord of hosts is His Name.) Jeremiah 31:35

I remember hearing an atheist comedian talking about the thing that scared her the most about her disbelief. She said, “When I heard a scientist say that our Galaxy was flying through space at 1.3 million miles per hour, I was terrified. My next thought was, “Who’s got the wheel?” She realized that something or someone does have everything in control, or we would be colliding with everything out there. It was time for some sober thinking for her.

A guide took a group of people through an atomic laboratory and explained how all matter was composed of rapidly moving electric particles.

The tourists studied models of molecules and were amazed to learn that matter is made up primarily of space. During the question period, one visitor asked, “If this is the way matter works, what holds it all together?” For that, the guide had no answer. But the Christian as an answer: Almighty God.