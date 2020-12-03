Armored truck driver assaulted and robbed in West Point

On Dec. 1, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the West Point Police Department responded to 1103 Second Avenue, in reference to a robbery. Once on scene, officers found that the driver of an armored car/vehicle had been physically assaulted and his cargo/messenger bag was taken from him. The driver suffered minor injuries. The suspect got away from the area in an unknown vehicle. No other information at this time. Future updates will be released as soon as new information is available.

Anyone with any further information in reference to this incident can contact the West Point Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

