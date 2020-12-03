Arrest made in connection with West Point shooting

On Dec. 3, 2020, at approximately 1 p.m. EST, the LaGrange Police Department conducted a traffic stop. During that traffic stop it was determined that one of the occupants of the vehicle was Malik Mitchell. Mitchell was wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Nov. 27 in West Point.

According to WPPD, at around 4 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 13th Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. During the incident, the 9-year-old child was struck by a fragment on the back of the head.

The child received immediate care from the West Point Fire Department and was transported to Columbus for treatment. According to WPPD, the child has been released from the hospital and continues to recover.

Another individual involved in this incident, Alonzo Ogletree is still at large.

Anyone with any further information in reference to this incident can contact the West Point Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

