December 15, 2020

Chambers County Sheriff’s arrest reports, 12/15/2020

By Staff Reports

Published 7:17 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Sheriff’s office reports

Gary Winfield Smith, 19, of Opelika, was arrested for failure to appear- speeding

Reginald Jerome Mackey, 59, of LaFayette, was arrested for failure to pay- child support

Teresa Ann Goins, 53, of Wedowee, was arrested for probation violation- unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Amos Hitachei Moody, 44, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to pay- child support, two counts,  probation violation, two counts and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree

Brandon Dontae Carwell, 29, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to pay- child support

Daquarious Renaetez Johnson, 21, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Vintavious Monquez Booker 34, of Lanett, was arrested for bond revocation, three counts

