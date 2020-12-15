Chambers County Sheriff’s arrest reports, 12/15/2020

Sheriff’s office reports

› Gary Winfield Smith, 19, of Opelika, was arrested for failure to appear- speeding

› Reginald Jerome Mackey, 59, of LaFayette, was arrested for failure to pay- child support

› Teresa Ann Goins, 53, of Wedowee, was arrested for probation violation- unlawful possession of a controlled substance

› Amos Hitachei Moody, 44, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to pay- child support, two counts, probation violation, two counts and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree

› Brandon Dontae Carwell, 29, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to pay- child support

› Daquarious Renaetez Johnson, 21, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

› Vintavious Monquez Booker 34, of Lanett, was arrested for bond revocation, three counts

