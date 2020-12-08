Cleanup continues after vehicle carrying hazardous material spills in LaFayette

Cleanup continues after a commercial vehicle hauling hazardous materials overturned on U.S. 431 near LaFayette.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday at 5:53 a.m. The commercial vehicle’s cargo tank was not punctured, and its hazardous contents did not spill.

Small amounts of oil and fuel from the crash are being cleaned up by emergency personnel right now, according to ALEA.

As of 1:45 p.m. ET, the northbound lanes of U.S. 431 remain closed and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

