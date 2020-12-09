Jane White Boone, age 85, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Opelika.

Mrs. Boone was born in Chambers County, on Aug. 8, 1935, to the late William White and Ruth Thrower White.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Vern Barney, Neva Holladay, Hugh Dorsey White.

She is survived by her husband, Robey F. Boone; children, Kathy (James) Ward, Sheila (John) Hadaway, Dorsey Mooney, Trina (Chris) Hardy, Michael (Melanie) Mooney; siblings, Ruby Finley, Gwen Crosson, Jean Talley, Billy White, Lully Lowery; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.co to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Jane, or to light a remembrance candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

