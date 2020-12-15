KMMG-built Sorento on a cross-country drive to NYC to welcome 2021

This year Kia Motors is the countdown sponsor for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration on Times Square. Kia is using a Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia built 2021 Sorento to transport a large, illuminated 2021 sign to promote the brand for the celebration. The Sorento is pulling a trailer with the numbers from California to New York.

On Monday, it made its stop in West Point at KMMG.

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Miller said the Sorento hauling the numbers was one of the very first to be built for the new model.

“We can all agree that it (2021) can’t come soon enough,” Miller said. “As part of this event, Kia is taking this opportunity to show a national expression of appreciation for the frontline of the COVID-19 fight. The people that willingly step into the highest of risk conditions to protect and support the rest of us.”

On Wednesday, first responder representatives from Wellstar West Georgia, LaGrange, West Point and Troup County were honored during the ceremony.

“On behalf of KMMG team, we offer our sincerest gratitude to each and every one of you, as well as the organizations, you represent for your commitment to your customers,” Miller said. “You and your colleagues personify what makes our community safe, a sense of personal responsibility to serve your fellow man, often compromising your own health and safety.”

Miller thanked all the first responders for bringing a sense of comfort and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller also congratulated KMMG for making and creating the new 2021 Kia Sorento.

“The 2021 Sorento brings a refreshed look to the model, along with upgrades and performance from technology and safety,” Miller said. “It replaces a very successful generation of the Sorento, which received dozens of awards including four Best in Segment award from JD Power and Associates. Such accolades are indicative of the KMMG team.”

