December 15, 2020

Lanett arrest reports, 12/14/2020

By Staff Reports

Published 7:16 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Lanett reports

John Woodruff, 45, of Valley, arrested for public intoxication.

Letavious Tucker, 24, of Valley, arrested for failure to appear.

Domestic violence 3rd reported in the 1600 Blk 34th Ave SW.

Criminal trespass 3rd, Theft 3rd reported in the 600 Blk S 3rd Ave.

Burglary 3rd, theft 4th reported in the 1600 20th St SW.

Theft 4th reported in the 2300 Blk S Broad Ave.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported in the 300 Blk S 5th Ave.

Harassment reported in the 1300 Blk 15th St SW.

