Lanett girls lose on road to Troup

In its first game of the year, the Lanett girls basketball had a tough test, facing off against the state runner-up Troup Tigers.

The Tigers dominated the game, winning 57-24.

“They lost in the state championship last year,” Lanett head coach Charlie Williams said before Tuesday’s game. “Where coach [Carla] Thornton has her program at right now is where I envision my program being. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. I just want my girls to go out and compete and do the things that we’re supposed to do hard. They don’t have a team, they have a program.”

Lanett scored just three points in the opening quarter, as Alyse Madden hit the team’s lone field goal. Troup hit three shots from the field but scored the majority of its 12 first-quarter points from the free-throw line, making six of its nine attempts.

Troup continued its steady attack in the second quarter, once again scoring 12 points. Lanett doubled its first-quarter production, scoring six points in the quarter.

Coming out of the halftime break, Troup led by 15. The Tigers exploded for a 22-point quarter where they hit 11 shots from the floor.

The fourth quarter was the only quarter the Panthers scored in double figures. Ariel Hall, who was Lanett’s leading scorer, finished with all five of her points in the quarter.

One of the biggest differences in the game was free throws. Troup finished with 29 attempts, making 13, while Lanett attempted just eight free throws, making just two.

Lanett is home for its next game against Columbus on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

