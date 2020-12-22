expand
December 24, 2020

Lanett Police reports, 12/21/2020

By Staff Reports

Published 7:08 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Lanett reports

Brittany Alexandria Thrower, age 30, of Opelika, was charged with failing to appear traffic.

Quintavious Shonquae Shamoria Roberts, age 33, of Lanett, was charged with bail jumping 2nd-failure to pay.

Cambree Danielle Fuller, age 27, of Auburn, was charged with three counts of failing to appear traffic.

Theft of property 4th was reported in the 2400 block of 23rd St. SW.

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of N 18th St.

Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of S Phillips Rd.

Harassment was reported in the 100 block of E 19th S

