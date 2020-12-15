expand
December 15, 2020

Mr. James Phillips

By Staff Reports

Published 7:19 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Mr. James Phillips, 70, of LaFayette, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. 

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating.

Mr. Phillips is survived by one daughter, Felica Foster Mabson, Auburn; four brothers, L. C. Combs, Lanett, Willie C. Phillips, Bobby Lee Phillips and David Phillips, all of LaFayette; seven sisters, Mae Emma Vines, Marie Phillips, Linda Phillips and Debra Phillips all of LaFayette, Doris Phillips, Camp Hill, Linda (Denard) Burney, Tallassee and Doris Fay (Willie) Brown, Valley; devoted friends, Karon Chilsom and Clay Rowles, both of Camp Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

