Mr. Nick Bryant, age 86, of Lanett, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 4, 1934, in LaGrange.

Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Bryant; his nephews and niece, John Coleman, Angel Singleton Thompson, and Scott Coleman.

Mr. Bryant was a member of the First Christian Church of Lanett. He was a U.S. Army veteran who attended military college in Milledgeville, Georgia and went on to serve in the Korean War. Following his military service he was an engineer for West Point Pepperell for over 30 years. He spent many years donating his time to different ministries and helping those in need.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EST) at the First Christian Church of Lanett. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. David Bradshaw will officiate.

No visitation is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Christian Church of Lanett in his memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Christian Church of Lanett in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

