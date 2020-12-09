Mr. Randy Lee Sutton, 58, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, Dec. 1, 2020, at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at noon CST at Pine Grove UMC Cemetery in LaFayette. Pastor Cecelia Broome officiating

A storge house of loving and beautiful memories remains with Randy’s wife, Corene Sutton; three children, Kimberly Richardson (Tommy), of Woodland, Steven Sutton and Brandy Sutton, both of Roanoke; one grandson, Dakari Cannon, of Roanoke; three sisters, Christine Blake (Leon), Annie (Monroe) McCoy, and Marion Atkinson, all of Roanoke; three brothers, John Sutton and Leon Sutton, both of Roanoke and David (Beverly) Sutton, of Athens, Georgia, a special caregiver, James Pearson and a close friend, Reginald Zachery and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

