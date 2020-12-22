Mrs. Barbara Ann Cole Owens, 85 of LaFayette, passed away peacefully at Tanner East Alabama in Wedowee, on Friday Dec. 18, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 26, 1935, in LaFayette to the late Edward Lawson Cole, Sr. and the late Evie Yarbrough Cole.

She graduated from LaFayette High School in 1953 and worked at Farmers and Merchants Bank for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Marion Cole Gomes and Helen Cole Shaddix and brothers, Edward Lawson Cole, Jr., and Jerry Francis Cole.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin (Mark) Ennis, of Opelika; her son, Jon (Alice) Owens, of Alexander City; grandchildren Jack McCown, of Nashville, Catherine (Bo) Larkin, of Auburn, Luke Owens, Audrey Owens and Jake Owens, of Alexander City; her sister, Carolyn (Franklin) Blackmon, of LaFayette; her brother, Nathan Cole, of Valley; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services were held Monday Dec. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. Caulfield officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church in her memory.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Tanner East Alabama and the entire staff at Compasses hospice of Roanoke.

Most Importantly the family wishes to specially thank Sheree Poore her faithful caregiver and friend for the past several months,

Their servant hearts and kindness will never be forgotten.

Online condolences amy be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

