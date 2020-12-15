Mrs. Juliet Moore Heard, 63, of LaFayette, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Public viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, noon CST at Ozias Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville. The Rev. Vincent Ellison, Jr., is the pastor officiating and the Rev. Ed Vines eulogist.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving and devoted children, William Heard, Lawanda Heard, and Patrick (Crystal Loyd) Heard; three special grandboys she loved and raised like her own, Kentrell White, Kentavious Cobb, and Kaysen Johnson; two loving and special sisters, Betty (Ulysess) Holloway and Nezzie Ware; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Moore, Brenda Moore, and Stacie Moore; two special bonus babies, Cayden Barnes and Taylor Barnes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

