expand
Ad Spot

December 24, 2020

Ms. Bertha Lee Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 10:10 am Thursday, December 24, 2020

Bertha Lee Davis, 85, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, at her home in Valley. Bertha was born on Sept. 12, 1935, in Abana to the late George and Jane Roberts Osborn.

Bertha is survived by her husband Wilbur G. Davis; son Russell W (Kimberly) Davis; grandson, Bralen Powell; and granddaughter, Hanna Miles.

Bertha enjoyed spending time with her family. She also loved to go fishing and go shopping. She was also a very generous person willing to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed.

For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Wellstar gives out first COVID-19 vaccines

Virginia Martin Crim

Ms. Bertha Lee Davis

Mr. Jimmie Lee Allen, Jr

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2020, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: