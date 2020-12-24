Ms. Bertha Lee Davis

Bertha Lee Davis, 85, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, at her home in Valley. Bertha was born on Sept. 12, 1935, in Abana to the late George and Jane Roberts Osborn.

Bertha is survived by her husband Wilbur G. Davis; son Russell W (Kimberly) Davis; grandson, Bralen Powell; and granddaughter, Hanna Miles.

Bertha enjoyed spending time with her family. She also loved to go fishing and go shopping. She was also a very generous person willing to help anyone in need. She will be greatly missed.

For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

