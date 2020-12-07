Point University to hold virtual graduation on Dec.19

Point University will host its fall 2020 graduation ceremony virtually on Saturday, Dec. 19.

“While we want to honor our graduates for their hard work and dedication to their education, we also want to make sure we keep health and safety for all a priority,” Cassidy Davis, registrar said in a press release. “Graduates and their families can still expect to see their degrees and honors publicly acknowledged via the live stream.”

Professional athlete and sports analyst Brian Jordan, formerly of the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons, will give the commencement address. Jordan is also the founder of the Brian Jordan Foundation and a three-time children’s book author.

Graduates and their families may watch the ceremony via live stream on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

