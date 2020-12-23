Santa to ride around county on Christmas Eve

While Santa Claus is famous for getting from place to place aboard a sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, his preferred mode of transportation in the Greater Valley Area is on the back of a fire truck. He made his first appearance in the local area in this year’s Valleywide Christmas parade aboard a Huguley Fire Department truck.

Weather permitting, he’ll be back on Christmas Eve and once again will be on the back of a fire truck. Santa will get started on his greeting tour in Valley and head north to Lanett. He will pull out of the East Alabama fire station at mid-afternoon on Thursday and visit neighborhoods throughout Valley before making it across the interstate. At approximately 6 p.m., Santa will get off the East Alabama truck and get on a Lanett truck near the former Alamo fireworks stand on Highway 29.

It’s a thrill for children to see a fire truck with its siren wailing. Most of the time it means a firefighter crew is heading to an emergency, but Christmas Eve is the one time a fire truck is escorting a VIP to neighborhoods throughout the area, much to the delight of children. There’s always lots of laughter and cheering when children of all ages see the jolly old man from the North Pole. Santa will also visit West Point on the back of a fire truck. He will head out around 6 p.m. and visit every neighborhood in the city.

