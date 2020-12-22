expand
Ad Spot

December 24, 2020

Valley Police reports, 12/21/2020

By Staff Reports

Published 7:07 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Valley reports

Report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Stanfield Street.

Report of property damage on Interstate 85 North near 73 mile marker.

Report of unlawful breaking & entering a motor vehicle and theft 2 (Sccy Arms CPX2 9 mm pistol and cash) on Bailey Street.

William Michael Bleier, age 61, of Valley, charged with harassment.

Angel Maria Elliott, age 39, of Valley, charged with failure to appear (operating vehicle without insurance, failure to register vehicle).

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Wellstar gives out first COVID-19 vaccines

Virginia Martin Crim

Ms. Bertha Lee Davis

Mr. Jimmie Lee Allen, Jr

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2020, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: