Vasilas speaks to CA students

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Tabitha Vasilas, who serves as the Executive Director of Youth for Christ for East Alabama, presented to students at Chambers Academy at a high school assembly in Langley Gymnasium. She addressed more than 140 middle and high school students from grades 7-12.

Vasilas is a native of Anderson, South Carolina, who earned two degrees while competing as a division one women’s basketball player at Clemson University. She was recently honored as the 2019 East Alabama Non-Profit Employee of the year. Her mission work has carried her abroad on seven foreign mission trips from Myanmar, to Africa, to India, to Australia, as well as across the North American hemisphere.

She was joined by East Alabama’s campus life director, Josh Elliott from Millport who engaged the students with a game show type quiz prior to Tabitha’s presentation. Elliott has also served in youth ministry over the last seven years until recently joining the East Alabama staff of Youth for Christ.

Tabitha’s message noted how many teens are dealing with challenges today including anxiety and depression as a result of the ongoing effects of the pandemic. She encouraged the students at Chambers Academy to look for the true meaning of Christmas without all of the distractions from the wrong places.

She challenged the students to make a decision to hear the voice of Christ without missing out on the opportunity for peace, joy, hope, comfort and fulfillment. Her message was powerful and inspirational to the teens attending this presentation at CA while referencing the birth and promise of Jesus from Chapter 2 of Luke.

