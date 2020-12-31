Year in Review: Local sports work through 2020
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a four-part series looking back at the year 2020.
Oct. 6
VHS announces two football cancellations
Because of a positive COVID-19 test, Valley High School shut down its football season for two weeks. The cancelations caused the Rams to miss the playoffs. They ended their season with a loss on the road at Lee.
Oct. 9
No. 2 Rebels upset on road
Chambers Academy lost a thriller game on the road to Edgewood for its first loss of the season. It was also the first time the Rebels lost a region game in five years. Chambers got its revenge in the second round of the playoffs.
Oct. 14
Beulah volleyball defeats Dadeville in 3A Area 7 Championship
Beulah won its area for the second straight year by defeating Dadeville 3-1. The win allowed the Bobcats to host the team’s first playoff game, which turned out to be a loss to Cottage Hill.
Oct. 17
Lanett dominates Randolph County in battle of top 5 teams
Lanett soundly defeated then-No. 1 Randolph County on the road. The win gave the Panthers the region championship.
Oct. 23
Chambers volleyball wins region championship
Chambers Academy defeated Coosa Valley to win its regional championship. The Rebels advanced to Montgomery to play in the quarterfinal game.
Oct. 24
LaFayette secures postseason berth with victory over Vincent
LaFayette’s football team defeated Vincent in a winner-takes-all game against Vincent. The win secured the fourth and final playoff spot.
Chambers football clinches region title
With its win against Banks Academy and Springwood’s loss to Macon East, Chambers Academy claimed the region championship, which allowed it to remain at home during its playoff run.
Oct. 31
Chambers Academy falls in state championship for second straight year
Chambers Academy volleyball was swept in the state championship game by Edgewood. It was the second year in a row the Rebels were swept in the championship game.
Nov. 12
Springwood, head football coach Gartman part ways
After three years, Springwood and head coach John Gartman parted ways. Gartman finished with a 12-20 record at Springwood.
Nov. 18
Beulah basketball on hold until after Thanksgiving
Due to a positive on the girls’ team and a high number of quarantines on the boys’ team, Beulah basketball shut down for two weeks. The girls’ team played one game before the shutdown, while the boys played two games.
Nov. 21
Chambers Academy holds off Escambia, wins second state championship in three years
Chambers Academy took down Escambia Academy in a tightly-contested state championship game.
Nov. 28
Football players, cheerleaders from Springwood, Chambers selected as all-stars
Ten players from Chambers Academy and Springwood School were selected to cheer or play in the AISA All-Star game.
Dec. 2
Lanett defensive end Caden Story named Lemming All-American, third Panther in four years
Lanett junior Caden Story was named a Lemming All-American, an honor that is given to the best players around the country. Story follows his brother’s footsteps as Kristian Story was one of two previous Panthers selected.
Dec. 19
Lanett linebacker commits
Lanett linebacker Kelvin Zachery committed to continuing his football career at Faulkner University. He was the first football player from the county to commit.
Dec. 23
Twelve local players selected in ASWA All-State rosters
Twelve local players were selected to ASWA All-State rosters. Lanett had six players selected. Chambers Academy had four, while Springwood and LaFayette both had one player selected.
Local players selected for football all-star games
Kadarius Zackery and Quez Trammell both were selected for the AHSAA North-South All-Star game. Jacob Oliver also played in the Gatlinburg All-American Bowl.
Dec. 30
Valley’s Linson commits
Valley linebacker Tino Linson committed to Wisconsin Lutheran College. Linson will move from linebacker to safety.
Allen, Story named Back/Lineman of the Year finalists
Lanett’s Caden Story was named a 2A Lineman of the Year finalist, while Chambers Academy’s Payton Allen was named an AISA Back of the Year finalist.