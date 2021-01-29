expand
January 30, 2021

Alabama Education Association (AEA) commends Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris for prioritizing education employees

By Staff Reports

Published 4:53 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

 The Alabama Education Association (AEA) commends Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris for prioritizing education employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. By moving education employees up the list and allowing them to receive a vaccine beginning February 8, the process for returning to full face-to-face instruction in Alabama can begin. Dr. Harris’ actions today will protect the health and safety of education employees who have been working hard throughout the pandemic while juggling the need to protect themselves and their families. Today, Dr. Harris has put the lives and health of the students, faculty, and staff where it should be – at the forefront.

Dr. Harris’ actions will also help protect the students of Alabama by ensuring they can attend school surrounded by education employees who can be vaccinated against COVID-19. It is the AEA’s intent that all educators who wish to receive it can receive the vaccine in order to prevent further deaths of educators in Alabama.

AEA President Sherry Tucker said, “Today represents a turning point in the battle against COVID-19 in Alabama schools.  On behalf of every educator, I want to thank Dr. Harris for seeing how essential it is to protect those who serve our students.  His bold action will speed up the process of returning to full-time in-person instruction, bringing significant relief to parents and economic recovery to our state.”

AEA Associate Executive Director Theron Stokes added, “AEA wants to ensure the action taken by the Alabama Department of Public Health today is not just a proposal but is a reality that all educators, not just some, will be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine. Therefore, AEA will continue to fight for public education in Alabama and will ensure this happens.”

Any education employee who wishes to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination should call the Alabama Department of Public Health’s scheduling hotline. An online scheduling tool should arrive as early as next week. AEA will circulate additional information on vaccination opportunities for educators as soon as we receive it. AEA will always do everything in its power to protect everyone in Alabama schools.

Services

