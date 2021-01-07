Local community action agency receives CARES Act funding

CAC INC of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa, a Community Action Agency, recently announced reception of CSBG CARES Act funding to support community member needs caused by COVID-19. The funding will provide food assistance medical/prescription drugs, shelter for the homeless, educational resources, essential personal protective equipment (PPE), rental assistance, water bill assistance, school supplies, child care assistance and other essential needs to those in need impacted by the pandemic.

The CAC INC of CTC CARES Assistance said in a press release it supports the emerging needs of local residents at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. This funding award, dedicated to pandemic relief, comes from the Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) and is awarded to Community Action Agencies.

“As a Community Action Agency, it is critical for us to continue to support and find solutions for the emerging needs of Community members in Chambers, Tallapoosa and Coosa Counties,” CAC INC of CTC Executive Director David Boleware said in a press release. “The CARES Act funding allows CAC Inc. of CTC to keep providing services in a way that ensures people have a path to what they need to thrive in all areas of life and it helps us to continue to uphold the agency promise of changing lives, and embodying a spirit of hope in every person and community we touch”

CAC Inc of CTC will begin accepting CARES CSBG Assistance applications for this program on Jan. 11.

For more information and to see the qualifications for CARES Assistance funding, call (256) 825-4287 ext l. or email info@cacctc.com.

CACCTC Inc. offices are currently closed to the public and all appointments will be handled by phone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

