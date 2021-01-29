Lanett, Springwood boys rise in latest ASWA rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final rankings before the start of the AISA playoffs.

Four teams remained ranked in their individual rankings.

After falling in the previous two polls, Springwood bounced back with a big win against Macon-East on Tuesday night. The Wildcats moved from the No. 7 spot to No. 5 in AISA.

Lanett was the other team to rise in the rankings. The Panthers jumped to the No. 6 team in 2A, moving up from the No. 9 spot.

The Chambers Academy boys team won all three of its games this past week, but remained the No. 3 team in the AISA, following Tuscaloosa Academy and Pike Liberal Arts. The Chambers Academy girls team remained at the No. 6 spot in AISA.

Below are the full list of rankings:

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (24-1)

2. Vestavia Hills (25-2)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (22-3)

4. Foley (17-3)

5. Spain Park (19-8)

6. Auburn (13-4)

7. Theodore (21-4)

8. Sparkman (17-9)

9. Austin (14-8)

10. Baker (14-8)

Others nominated: Davidson (11-11), Fairhope (14-3), Gadsden City (14-7), Thompson (17-6).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (27-1)

2. Eufaula (19-3)

3. McGill-Toolen (16-5)

4. Hartselle (18-2)

5. Athens (12-4)

6. Buckhorn (17-2)

7. Northridge (18-4)

8. Mortimer Jordan (21-3)

9. Chelsea (18-5)

10. Madison Academy (11-10)

Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Clay-Chalkville (10-5), Cullman (13-10), McAdory (14-11), Muscle Shoals (11-7), Oxford (19-6), Park Crossing (10-3), Scottsboro (13-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Central-Tuscaloosa (10-3)

2. Pleasant Grove (22-4)

3. Charles Henderson (9-2)

4. Carver-Birmingham (16-4)

5. Mae Jemison (8-6)

6. Guntersville (17-5)

7. LeFlore (15-7)

8. Ramsay (15-11)

9. Selma (5-2)

10. Lee-Huntsville (9-10)

Others nominated: Headland (10-2), Lawrence Co. (15-2).

CLASS 4A

1. Anniston (15-3)

2. Priceville (19-7)

3. Rogers (19-5)

4. Deshler (17-8)

5. Jackson (18-2)

6. Williamson (13-2)

7. Handley (16-8)

8. St. James (12-5)

9. New Hope (12-5)

10. Cherokee Co. (17-5)

Others nominated: Dora (15-4), Geneva (12-7), Good Hope (19-7), Hamilton (16-4), Jacksonville (12-5), North Jackson (10-8), Oneonta (16-6).

CLASS 3A

1. Montgomery Academy (18-2)

2. Susan Moore (24-2)

3. Lauderdale Co. (15-4)

4. Trinity (14-4)

5. Prattville Christian (17-5)

6. Winfield (18-3)

7. Collinsville (21-4)

8. T.R. Miller (10-2)

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2)

10. Phil Campbell (20-5)

Others nominated: Elkmont (14-6), Ohatchee (9-4), Plainview (21-6), Southside-Selma (9-3), Sylvania (20-6).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (16-5)

2. Spring Garden (22-2)

3. G.W. Long (12-0)

4. Midfield (14-6)

5. Geneva Co. (16-5)

6. Hatton (16-3)

7. Cold Springs (14-6)

8. Ider (18-9)

9. St. Luke’s (14-4)

10. Tanner (12-3)

Others nominated: Falkville (18-8), Sand Rock (14-10).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (21-7)

2. Samson (19-2)

3. Winterboro (15-0)

4. Loachapoka (10-7)

5. Coosa Christian (18-3)

6. Marion Co. (19-7)

7. Covenant Christian (11-2)

8. Florala (8-7)

9. Pleasant Home (9-7)

10. R.A. Hubbard (8-4)

Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).

AISA (final)

1. Glenwood (18-1)

2. Clarke Prep (21-3)

3. Southern Academy (14-1)

4. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-2)

5. Lee-Scott (9-7)

6. Chambers Academy (10-5)

7. Lakeside (8-5)

8. Lowndes Academy (10-1)

9. Fort Dale Academy (8-3)

10. Sparta Academy (5-7)

Others nominated: Patrician Academy (5-12), Pike Liberal Arts (7-4).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Fairhope (22-0)

2. Spain Park (21-4)

3. Oak Mountain (16-8)

4. Huntsville (17-6)

5. Vestavia Hills (22-3)

6. Hoover (16-7)

7. Albertville (17-5)

8. James Clemens (14-7)

9. Thompson (12-9)

10. Baker (14-7)

Others nominated: Enterprise (16-5), Gadsden City (17-10), Mary Montgomery (14-4), Sparkman (11-8).

CLASS 6A

1. Hartselle (21-2)

2. Mountain Brook (19-6)

3. Huffman (14-3)

4. Oxford (22-2)

5. Clay-Chalkville (14-4)

6. Calera (14-6)

7. Pinson Valley (16-3)

8. Spanish Fort (18-3)

9. Eufaula (20-4)

10. Shades Valley (10-6)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (18-7), Cullman (11-7), Hueytown (16-3), Robertsdale (20-9), Scottsboro (17-3), Woodlawn (12-10).

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (17-6)

2. Lee-Huntsville (7-1)

3. Pleasant Grove (16-6)

4. Guntersville (18-3)

5. Parker (10-6)

6. Talladega (14-3)

7. Center Point (6-5)

8. Sylacauga (14-3)

9. Selma (7-2)

10. Russellville (15-5)

Others nominated: B.C. Rain (11-8), Carroll-Ozark (17-9), Charles Henderson (16-7), Faith-Mobile (11-7), Greenville (13-8), Lawrence Co. (13-6), LeFlore (12-7), West Point (13-8).

CLASS 4A

1. Williamson (22-2)

2. Anniston (16-4)

3. White Plains (15-5)

4. Brooks (15-6)

5. Westminster-Huntsville (15-5)

6. St. Michael (12-10)

7. Good Hope (16-6)

8. Dallas Co. (10-4)

9. West Morgan (9-8)

10. Hamilton (16-8)

Others nominated: Central-Florence (16-6), Deshler (16-9), Haleyville (19-6), Jacksonville (11-6), West Limestone (9-9).

CLASS 3A

1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-3)

2. Fyffe (17-4)

3. Cottage Hill (18-1)

4. Plainview (23-4)

5. Geraldine (17-4)

6. Lauderdale Co. (17-4)

7. Piedmont (10-6)

8. Chickasaw (13-4)

9. Mobile Christian (15-7)

10. Opp (15-1)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (13-11), Clements (11-9), Danville (12-8), Elkmont (13-6), Pike Co. (4-3), Providence Christian (13-6), Wicksburg (16-6), Winfield (18-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (18-6)

2. Calhoun (12-6)

3. North Sand Mountain (18-5)

4. Clarke Co. (17-3)

5. Sand Rock (19-4)

6. Lanett (11-3)

7. Section (15-9)

8. Spring Garden (15-7)

9. Geneva Co. (15-3)

10. Cold Springs (15-5)

Others nominated: Addison (16-10), Hatton (11-5), Westbrook Christian (14-5).

CLASS 1A

1. Decatur Heritage (10-7)

2. Florala (21-3)

3. Ragland (17-4)

4. Autaugaville (14-0)

5. Brantley (13-1)

6. Covenant Christian (16-3)

7. Belgreen (17-2)

8. Skyline (17-7)

9. Pickens Co. (8-2)

10. Jacksonville Christian (13-6)

Others nominated: Meek (13-5), Woodville (11-7).

AISA (final)

1. Tuscaloosa Academy (22-0)

2. Pike Liberal Arts (15-2)

3. Chambers Academy (13-1)

4. Glenwood (17-3)

5. Springwood (12-5)

6. Evangel Christian (5-4)

7. Heritage Christian (16-3)

8. Macon-East (8-7)

9. Jackson Academy (12-3)

10. Clarke Prep (13-9)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (7-7), Sparta (8-7).

