Linda Buxton Hilyer, 67, of Cusseta, entered into the arms of Jesus this Dec. 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

“Mrs. Linda,” as she is so fondly remembered, was an exceptional lady. She was previously Secretary of Lee County Board of Recreation and the Beulah Recreation Association as well as the President of Beulah School PTO in which she implemented and excelled at the talent show and donation achievement. For many years she worked tirelessly and diligently to accrue means for community improvement in order to appropriate funding and land for the Beulah Area Sports Plex. Linda was always an advocate for children and the elderly. Many remember her works with the Beulah Senior Center and The Girls Ranch where she would volunteer as Mrs. Claus. When asked to get funding for community projects her motto was: “They will give me a check because I will talk to them until they do; and we all know I can talk forever”.

A former Optician, Linda worked with several optical venues including Auburn Optical, Midway Optical, Vision World, and The Focal Point of which she owned and operated.

Linda is preceded in heaven by her husband, Edward Alton Hilyer; parents Kenneth Ray Buxton, Sr., and Claudie Buxton. Her legacy lives in those she left behind. Four children, son, Art Thrower, of Birmingham; daughter, Alicia Sheats (David), of Lanett; son, Jessie ‘Bo’ Thrower, of Opelika; daughter, Brandi Hilyer, of Lanett; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Surviving siblings include, Pat Paul, Ken Buxton, Anita McBride (William), Barbara Kapser, and Vanessa Crawford (Jackie).

Linda’s passion and love for family will be missed by all. Those who have been graced by her strength, compassion, and wonderful humour will never forget her. Rest in peace wonderful mom, beautiful sister, loving nana, gracious lady.

A celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.

