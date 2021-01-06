Mr. Ora Lee Finley, 71, of LaFayette died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Bethany House in Auburn. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Finley Cemetery, County Road 32, LaFayette at 1 p.m. (CST).

Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Finley is survived by his son, David Lewis (Robin) Griffin, West Point, two daughters, Sheree Nicole Finley, Auburn and Maya F. (Roderick) Robinson, LaFayette; three sisters, Nessie Finley and Mary Finley both of Camp Hill, and Ethel (Arthur) Johnson, Waverly; three brothers, Tommie Lee Holley, Dadeville, William (Theresa) Finley and Alvin Felix Finley both of Camp Hill; two aunts, Minnie Bell Finley, Camp Hill and Lera Burton, Dudleyville; one uncle, Johnnie Lewis Hughley, Opelika; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

