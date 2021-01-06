Mr. Ralph Morgan, Sr., 91, of Dadeville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at the LaFayette Extended Care in LaFayette.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, 1 pm CST at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville. The Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating.

He leaves to cherish his loving and wonderful memories to his four daughters, Doris Goodman, Cassandra (Tommy) Hatcher, Anita (Joe) Crayton, and Debra Ford, all of Dadeville; sister, LaSandra Hatcher, of Camp Hill; two extended family members, Anesia Hatcher and Shermanski Cox, and thanks to his granddaughter, Teneeshia Johnson as a special care giver during his final days, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

