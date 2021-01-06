expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Mrs, Gladys Hardnett Staples

By Staff Reports

Published 7:45 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Mrs, Gladys Hardnett Staples, 87, of Wadley, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Lineville Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lineville. 

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Wadley at 1 p.m. (CST). 

Mrs. Staples is survived by her three sons, Calvin (Hazel) Staples and Tommy (Terita) Staples, both of Roanoke and  Robert Staples, Wadley; and three daughters, Mary Jean Staples, Lineville, Linda G. Wilkes, Wadley, and Shirley B. (Walter) McKenzie, Lincoln; her siblings, Moline Hardnett Rowe, Wadley, Pauline Walker, Queens, New York, Vernon Hardnett, Five Points and Mable Nkanta Hardnett, Roanoke;  18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

More News

Valley woman charged with murder indicted for corpse abuse

Offensive woes continue to hurt Springwood girls basketball against Lee-Scott

Springwood boys struggle on road vs Lee-Scott

Local community action agency receives CARES Act funding

EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home residents receive vaccine

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Services

  1. About Us

Copyright

  1. © 2021, Valley Times-News
%d bloggers like this: